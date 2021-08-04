Fairburn Fitness in the Park will be held on August 7

FAIRBURN, GA - Fairburn Parks & Recreation Department will be holding Fitness in the Park program on August 7. This program is dedicated to promoting health programs during the COVID-19 pandemic to the public.

This department is consistently trying to promote positive social interaction, physical activity, and outdoor exploration through recreation programs and leisure activities in the City of Fairburn. This program will collaborate with House of Fitness Ga as one of the biggest fitness centers in Georgia. The Fairburn government hopes that this program can rise the citizens' awareness of a healthy lifestyle and the importance of social activities.

Fitness in the Park will be held at Duncan Park, 6000 RiverTown Road Fairburn, from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. There will be professionals that will guide the participants during the program. This program is free of charge without any age restrictions. Everyone is suggested to bring their own water and towel since the committees will not provide any.

There is no specific deadline, but the registration will be closed once the maximum quota is met if the seats are limited before the program started.

Since the program will be held during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fairburn government wants to minimize the risk of the virus spreads. Participants are suggested to follow the health protocol by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or known as CDC. During the activity, physical distancing is highly enforced.

This program is open to the public and everyone who wants to join need to register for the Fairburn Parks & Recreation Department's official Eventbrite platform. For further information, please contact the committee at jaberry@fairburn.com or call (770) 964-2244, ext. 134.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.