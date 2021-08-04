Fulton SKYE Project Enrollment is now open for free

FULTON COUNTY, GA - Fulton County Health Center will be holding Skills, Knowledge, and Youth Empowerment, or known as the SKYE project.

This project is dedicated to promoting health among African American youth in the county within ZIP codes 30315 and 30318.

Fulton County Health Center as the main facilitator will ensure that the education materials including sex education and sexually transmitted infections (STIs/STDs) will be helpful for the teen to protect themselves from unplanned pregnancy, HIV, and other sexually transmitted infections. The SKYE is implemented a new approach namely Positive Youth Development, or known as PYD, to incorporates the development of skills, opportunities, and authentic relationships into the program.

The SKYE project will collaborate with local schools and youth-serving organizations to help the project running the curriculum. Participants must be within the age of 15 to 19 and are currently attending high school. Participants under 18 will require parents' permission to join the program. This project that will be done virtually is free and voluntary with additional incentives for participation.

After the teaching session is over, there will be an evaluation session to wrap up the materials that have been delivered. The evaluation process will be coordinated through the Georgia State University School of Public Health. The evaluation will include surveys and focus groups among the participants. Participants who completed the SKYE Project and evaluation can earn up to $100 in gift cards, SKYE swag, and other incentives

Everyone who wants to join the program can fill the SKYE Project Enrollment Form on the Fulton County Health Center's official website. For further information please contact the committee at SKYE@fultoncountyga.gov or call 404-613-1481.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.