Yema Thomas Joins Lifted Voices Fellowship Program of Black Child Development Institute Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA — Lifted Voices Fellowship Program is one of the Black Child Development Institute of BCDI Atlanta’s programs. Aimed to address the systematic needs of social justice, the program has five fellows for their inaugural class, including Yema Thomas.

Thomas is an arts administrator, performance art historian, as well as museum educator who has mastered and developed a skillset in the arts. To increase the visibility of cultural activities in her community, Thomas also built a programming company called AfroHeat.

In addition, Thomas who is also one of the active members of Atlanta’s creative sector is also the coordinator of public programs of the High Frequency Friday at the High Museum of art. She is responsible for managing and developing ongoing community programs as well as several special exhibitions, such as art-based classes, workshops, and Friday Jazz.

Other than Fellowship Program, the Lifted Voices Program of BLCI Atlanta also consists of two other programs, namely the virtual training for early care and learning staff and the community level training on cultural responsiveness and inclusion.

The first one, which is also called Tier 1, is designed to train early educators and supporters using a strength-based approach to be more responsive to a child’s abilities, interests, strengths, and experiences based on the child’s family and culture.

The second one, which is also called Tier 2, is a training designed to improve individual goals, workplace goals, and child or family goals. The goals include building self-awareness of culture and personal values and developing a workplace of inclusion.

Visit here to read more about the Lifted Voices Program of BLCI Atlanta. You can also find more information about BLCI Atlanta on its website.

