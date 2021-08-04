Atlanta, GA

Atlanta welcomes Black Gay Pride Press Conference on August 27

Amy Cheribelle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rz39u_0bHIJ34a00

ATLANTA, GA - To celebrate LGBT communities in the City of Atlanta, the Black Gay Pride Press Conference will be held again this August.

As the 10th annual event, this year's event will be hosted by Meak Productions' National Black LGBTQ Division as the world's first talent agency, casting, and production for the LGBT community. Atlanta Black Gay Pride Press Conference will be held on Fri, August 27 from 7:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. at Meak Productions, Inc., 1342 Glenwood Avenue Southeast. The event is dedicated to educating, celebrating, and empowering LGBT individuals and families to be accepted and become an important part of society.

The event will be attended by the 1st Lady of HBGA, Angela Hutchins, Atlanta Black Pride, Inc, and many other LGBT celebrities. There will be art performances, valuable discussions, and special award recognitions during the event. Catered food and sponsored spirits are also available.

This event is free but RSVP is required due to limited space and seating available. Friends from various media are welcome to RSVP in order to be listed and featured. This event is also open for sponsorship with details that can be accessed by contacting the event committee at meak2000@hotmail.com.

Since this event is held during the pandemic, every participant is suggested to follow the health protocol by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to prevent the COVID-19 spread.

Everyone who wants to join the event can register on History of Black Gay America's Eventbrite platform. Registration will be closed if the number of participants has met the quota.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 1

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_bdad57ca5e7d5306abc100b6f4c9aad7.blob

Writer and Georgia native covering local stories

Atlanta, GA
598 followers
Loading

More from Amy Cheribelle

Atlanta, GA

Atlanta CEO sentenced for fraudulent crimes

ATLANTA, GA — Richard J. Randolph, III, a CEO of Randolph Acquisitions, Inc., has been sentenced to prison for fraudulent crimes. Kurt R. Erskine, Acting U.S. Attorney, said instead of being responsible for his position as a corporate executive to defend investors’ money, he used his position in the company to defraud them.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta’s COVID-19 Resilience Plan updates

ATLANTA, GA — The City of Atlanta has released an updated version of Atlanta’s COVID-19 Resilience Plan. This updated plan focuses on vaccination rates and information regarding a color-coded zone system implemented throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.Read full story
Dahlonega, GA

The University of North Georgia appoints Col. Chris Mitchiner as Cyber Institute director

DAHLONEGA, GA — The University of North Georgia has appointed retired Army Col. Chris Mitchiner as the executive director of its new Institute for Cyber Operations. He will be working with academic programs in the university to develop the UNG cyber program to become one of the top programs in the nation.Read full story
Clayton County, GA

Clayton County extends the deadline of the Emergency Rental Assistance Program until October 3

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA — The Clayton County government is extending the Emergency Rental Assistance Program until October 3. This action is dedicated to covering more residents to be able to apply to minimize their Covid risk.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Piedmont Park Atlanta wedding venues

ATLANTA, GA - Anyone can agree that all weddings must be memorable. For the big day, Piedmont Park Atlanta offers three wedding venues inside the park filled with historical buildings and iconic monuments with beautiful landscapes.Read full story
Gwinnett County, GA

Gwinnett County Public School continues to serve free school meal in the 2021-2022 school year

ATLANTA, GA - Gwinnett County Public Schools is committed to continuing the free school meal program in the 2021-2022 school year. All 135 school cafeterias across Gwinnett will serve free, tasty, and nutritious meals every day for virtual or in-person students. Gwinnett County Public Schools (GCPS) aims to provide the students with healthy meals to support their healthy eating habits.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

City of Atlanta promotes equality for women through 'Global Inform Women, Transform Lives' Campaign

ATLANTA, GA - According to studies, it takes a black woman 20 months to earn the same amount of money as a white guy in a year. To address this, the City of Atlanta is collaborating with the Carter Center on the Global Inform Women, Transform Lives Campaign to raise awareness of women's rights.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Clark Atlanta University Appoints Richard Lucas Jr. as Vice President of Institutional Advancement

ATLANTA, GA - Clark Atlanta University appointed Richard Lucas Jr as their new Vice President of Institutional Advancement, replacing the former VP, Sam D. Burston. Previously, Lucas has served as a vice president in several universities, including Howard University, Bowie State University, and Elizabeth City State University. He has worked in the education field for more than 25 years.Read full story
Gainesville, GA

University of North Georgia to host 'Starlight' celebration on August 28

GAINESVILLE, GA — The University of North Georgia will be hosting Starlight Celebration and Fireworks on August 28. This event will take place at UNG's Gainesville campus. Starlight was sponsored by Northeast Georgia Health System, and all proceeds will benefit UNG students.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Morehouse College opens a new major this academic year

ATLANTA, GA - The Morehouse College Board of Trustees has launched a new program of Bachelor of Arts in Journalism in Sports, Culture, and Social Justice. The program will delve into courses of news writing, multimedia, visual storytelling, and mass media. They can also choose to get a deep understanding in three courses between arts and culture, sports journalism, and social justice journalism.Read full story
Kennesaw, GA

Apotheos Roastery, a coffee production facility in Kennesaw

KENNESAW, GA — Located at 2871 Cherokee Street, Kennesaw, Apotheos Roastery is a coffee production facility that roasts, brews, bags, cans, and sleeves their own cold brew coffees.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Piedmont Park invites residents to join the Young Professionals Group

ATLANTA, GA - Piedmont Park invites individuals under 40 to join the Young Professionals Group. This group is created to be a place for people who are passionate about urban greenspace in the middle of a busy town to enjoy the scenery.Read full story
Clayton, GA

Rich Singiser joins Clayton State as Faculty Athletic Representative

Clayton, GA - Dr. T. Ramon Stuart, president of Clayton State University, recently appointed Dr. Rich Singiser to become the Faculty Athletic Representative, or FAR. Singiser fills the position after the previous representative R.B. Rosenburg is retiring.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Piedmont Newton helps moms get closer to their newborns with HALO Bassinets

ATLANTA, GA - Piedmont Newton Hospital adds five HALO Bassinets, a new model of sleepers for babies. The new bassinets provide safe and easy access for moms to breastfeed and care for their children. HALO Bassinets features an adjustable height and rotatable design that reduce bending and lifting for moms to heal from childbirth, especially those experiencing cesarean deliveries.Read full story
Gainesville, GA

Brenau University gets 10-year accreditation for three of its school nursing programs

GAINESVILLE, GA — The Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education awarded Brenau University 10-year accreditation for its post-master’s certificate in Adult-Gerontology Acute Care Nurse Practitioner, Master of Science in Nursing and Bachelor of Science in Nursing programs.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Emory University and Georgia Tech Student appeared on Jeopardy Last July

ATLANTA, GA - Keshav Shah of Emory University and Georgia Tech was on Jeopardy last month. He went through several screenings to be on the stage. Finally, he was called to Los Angeles to participate in the game show on July 7.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Piedmont Urgent Care, previously known as Summit Urgent Care

ATLANTA, GA - The renaming of nine urgent care locations previously known as Summit Urgent Care has been finished by Piedmont Urgent Care by WellStreet. The locations, which are largely located on the south area of metro Atlanta, merged with Piedmont Urgent Care by WellStreet in December 2019. Patients from East Point, Fayetteville, East Cobb, Newnan, Peachtree City, LaGrange, and Carrolton can visit the facilities for walk-in urgent care.Read full story
5 comments
Douglas County, GA

Cobb and Douglas County Health Department is Hiring

ATLANTA, GA - Cobb and Douglas County Public Health Department is opening a vacancy for those who want to make changes and help people in the medical field. The department is looking for Health Educator, Social Service Tech, Administration Assistant, and many more.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Antioch Urban Ministries needs volunteers for its Food to Families program

ATLANTA, GA — As part of its mission to provide essential services to families through its food and clothing bank, Antioch Urban Ministries needs volunteers for its Food to Families program.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Community Highlight: Urban League of Greater Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA — If you are an African-Americans who live in Atlanta and you want to improve your skill, the Urban League of Greater Atlanta is one of the best places to start. The Urban League of Greater Atlanta is a nonprofit organization devoted to investing in the economic success of African-Americans through coaching them.Read full story

Comments / 1

Community Policy