Atlanta welcomes Black Gay Pride Press Conference on August 27

ATLANTA, GA - To celebrate LGBT communities in the City of Atlanta, the Black Gay Pride Press Conference will be held again this August.

As the 10th annual event, this year's event will be hosted by Meak Productions' National Black LGBTQ Division as the world's first talent agency, casting, and production for the LGBT community. Atlanta Black Gay Pride Press Conference will be held on Fri, August 27 from 7:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. at Meak Productions, Inc., 1342 Glenwood Avenue Southeast. The event is dedicated to educating, celebrating, and empowering LGBT individuals and families to be accepted and become an important part of society.

The event will be attended by the 1st Lady of HBGA, Angela Hutchins, Atlanta Black Pride, Inc, and many other LGBT celebrities. There will be art performances, valuable discussions, and special award recognitions during the event. Catered food and sponsored spirits are also available.

This event is free but RSVP is required due to limited space and seating available. Friends from various media are welcome to RSVP in order to be listed and featured. This event is also open for sponsorship with details that can be accessed by contacting the event committee at meak2000@hotmail.com.

Since this event is held during the pandemic, every participant is suggested to follow the health protocol by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to prevent the COVID-19 spread.

Everyone who wants to join the event can register on History of Black Gay America's Eventbrite platform. Registration will be closed if the number of participants has met the quota.

