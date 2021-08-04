The Atlanta Police Department reacts to misinformation regarding the murder of Katherine Janness

Crime Stoppers Atlanta/Official website

ATLANTA, GA - Katherine Jenness and her dog, Bowie, were reported murdered with fatal stabbing wounds on July 28. Jenness was walking her dog in the evening at Piedmont Park and was found dead after being discovered. Atlanta Police Department, or known as APD, has been working to solve this case with the existed proves.

"Today I lost the love of my life and my baby boy. It was tragic. She was the most intelligent, kind, humble, and beautiful person I have ever known," wrote Emma, Jenness's wife of 6 years, on her fundraiser campaign regarding the loss of Jenness.

However, there has been misinformation and speculations within the society that the APD wants to clarify. One of the pieces of misinformation that APD mentioned is news made by a local reporter who tweeted false information to the law enforcement community. APD worried that this action might affect the citizens' opinion since so many people rely so heavily on media for accurate information.

APD suggested citizens not trust rumors that they received from untrusted sources before making sure its credibility. APD also explained that they need to be very careful with spreading information related to this case to protect the integrity within this investigation.

The case has not been closed yet, and the police are still trying to find the suspect. The police offer $10.000 worth of rewards for everyone who can give the information leading to an arrest. Everyone who wants to report this case and remain private can visit Atlanta Crime Stoppers's official website or call 404-577-8477.

