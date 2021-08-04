Georgia Tech Receives two National Science Foundation (NSF) Artificial Intelligence Research Institutes

Headway/Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA - Two National Science Foundation Artificial Intelligence Research Institutes awards were granted to Georgia Tech with total funding of $40 million on July 29.

In addition, Georgia Tech served as a lead academic university on a third award worth $20 million. The award was given to the Georgia Research Alliance.

“It is essential that we bring together our best minds to ensure that AI delivers on its promise to create a more prosperous, sustainable, safe, and fair future for everyone,” said Ángel Cabrera, president of Georgia Tech.

Cabrera also said that those awards acknowledge Georgia Tech’s vast expertise in machine learning and AI. The funding will assist further development for its resources and amplify their impact in those fields.

For years, the university has put its full attention on advancing artificial intelligence by interdisciplinary research as well as education that was created to produce leading-edge technologies.

“At Tech, our mission is to advance technology and improve the human condition, catalyzing research that matters. We invested in a unified approach to interdisciplinary research aligned with industry relevance and societal impact, and these awards demonstrate a clear return on that strategy,” said Chaouki T. Abdallah, executive vice president for Research at Georgia Tech,

NSF has made an investment worth $220 million for 11 new NSF-led Artificial Intelligence Research Institutes so far.

“I am delighted to announce the establishment of new NSF National AI Research Institutes as we look to expand into all 50 states,” said National Science Foundation Director, Sethuraman Panchanathan.

The institutes will act as hubs for academia, industry, and government in order to accelerate discovery and innovation in the field of AI.

To learn more about this award, visit https://research.gatech.edu/georgia-tech-joins-us-national-science-foundation-advance-ai-research-and-education.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.