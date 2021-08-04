Assistant Professor of Marketing at Clayton State University offers her student a collaborative project with Rotary

MORROW, GA - Dr. Linda Joie Hain, an assistant professor of marketing at Clayton State University's College of Business, offered her students the opportunity to promote a relationship with Rotary District 6910.

The participating students conducted an assessment of the organization’s current digital marketing processes for the Gwinnett County north to the Tennessee line west to Woodstock finished in Augusta area.

"Rotarians are a community of business leaders who believe in the motto Service Above Self and use the ethical compass of the four-way test of the things we think, say or do," said Brandy Swanson, Rotary District public image committee chairperson.

Part of Clayton State’s Partnering Academics Community Engagement (PACE) program, the digital marketing assessment was divided into two social media marketing classes.

The undergraduate MKTG 4112 Social Media Marketing analyzed their findings and suggested recommendations for the district's website and newsletter. Meanwhile, the graduate-level MKTG 5112 Social Media Marketing researched the social media platforms used by the district and built variance analysis relative to the district’s existing strategic plan.

“This is a win-win for all of us," said Hain. "The Rotary District 6910 website and social media platforms are integral parts of communication for the district members."

"We also realize it is hard to promote Rotary to those that aren’t Rotarians because we don’t think about it from a non-member perspective. The joint project with Clayton State University students is providing a digital marketing audit as well as that ‘outside’ viewpoint."

For more detailed information regarding the project, visit https://www.clayton.edu/news/blog/post/195587/marketing-classes-rebrands-social-identity-of-rotary-district.

