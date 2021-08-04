Spelman College partners with University of Michigan School of Public Health to provide an accelerated master’s degree

Sincerely Media/Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA - Spelman College partnered with the University of Michigan School of Public Health to provide an accelerated master's degree. This partnership will allow their students to get a master's degree in three public health disciplines.

The accelerated study program will last for five years, and students will obtain a bachelor's degree from Spelman and a Master of Science degree from the University of Michigan. The partnership broadens both universities' backgrounds in collaborative education and programs.

"The demand for public health specialists is unprecedented. Spelman College Health Careers Program wants to provide a clear and seamless pathway for students to gain both their Bachelors and Masters degrees," said the director of the Health Careers Program and associate professor in the Environmental and Health Sciences Program Rosalind Gregory-Bass, M.D., C'92.

Gregory-Bass also said that this short timeframe would enable the university to meet the global demand for various biostatisticians, environmental health scientists, and nutrition specialists. The University of Michigan and Spelman College will have a special mutually beneficial partnership centered on the career development of students and the faculty.

In this program, students will take courses at Spelman College in their first three years. The course aims to meet the requirements to obtain a bachelor's degree. Then, students will apply for admission to the accelerated master's program. After acceptance, they will start graduate courses at the University of Michigan in their third year of undergraduate study.

"Through this program our students will graduate with a highly competitive degree and enter their careers poised to address the social and medical inequities that lead to health disparities in the nation's most vulnerable communities," said the president of Spelman, Mary Schmidt Campbell, Ph.D.

To learn more about this program, visit https://www.spelman.edu/about-us/news-and-events/news-releases/2021/07/27/university-of-michigan-school-of-public-health-and-spelman-college-to-offer-accelerated-master-s-degree.

