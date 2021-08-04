Fulton County received five National Association of Counties awards for its programs

Giorgio Trovato/Unsplash

FULTON COUNTY, GA - Fulton County recently received five National Association of Counties, or NACo, awards for its outstanding programs in 2021.

NACo awards acknowledge efforts by local counties that support effective and responsible county government programs and initiatives. The awards granted to Fulton County include Civic Education and Public Information, County Resiliency (2), and Personnel Management (2).

The Civic Education and Public Information award was given to Fulton's public education and outreach throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

The County Resiliency award was granted to Fulton County for two reasons. One, the hard work of the county in giving and encouraging strong infrastructure, energy, and sustainability through Fulton County Government Resilience-Bond Construction. Two, for the modernization of Fulton County's Little River Water Reclamation Facility.

Just like the previous ward, Fulton County received the Personnel Management award due to two reasons. First, for the county's success factors performance management tool, and second, the county's transition to virtual learning.

“We all know that this past year has been one of challenge not only for Fulton County but our entire nation," said Dick Anderson, Fulton County Manager. Anderson added that receiving five awards from NACo demonstrates that the county's employees were determined to bring a dedicated and innovative spirit to the jobs they perform daily. Especially, remembering the county's ultimate goal is to serve its residents. Anderson was pleased their hard work was being recognized.

Anderson also said that within Fulton County, they work to ensure that their staff and employees know their effort for the county is appreciated. They also have a team that always thinking outside the box as well as looking for new and better ways to serve the community.

Anderson also expressed that within Fulton County, they work to ensure that their staff and employees know their effort for the county is appreciated. They also have a team that always thinking outside the box as well as looking for new and better ways to serve the community.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.