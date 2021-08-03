Researchers from the University of Georgia developed online training to prevent domestic violence

ATLANTA, GA — Researchers from the University of Georgia or UGA developed online training to increase the religious influence as part of the efforts to prevent domestic violence, especially in Korean American communities.

Domestic violence, also known as intimate partner violence, as defined by the CDC is not only physical and sexual violence but can also be in a form of psychological harm or stalking, caused by a former, current partner, or spouse of the victim. It is still a serious issue across the U.S. Victims of this violence are mostly women from racial and ethnic minorities.

Y. Joon Choi, an associate professor in the School of Social Work of UGA, who led this project said that based on what she saw and as shown by research, religious organizations and leaders have a big power in preventing domestic violence, especially among the immigrant communities.

By educating clergy to promote new norms that support healthy relationships within the community and encourage them to speak out against domestic violence, Choi hopes the number of domestic violence can be reduced.

As the implementation, Choi has built a partnership with a professor of health promotion and behavior in the College of Public Health of UGA and an instructional designer to make a program called 'Religious Leaders for Healthy Families'.

The program consists of four interactive real-world case simulations. It provides a platform for clergy to practice responding to the victims of domestic violence. The program will also explain which of the responses is good or bad for the victims.

Although the program currently only focuses on Korean American clergy, the team has prepared modules to make it easy to be translated and can be used by other communities.

