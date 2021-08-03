Two Fulton County Schools's alumni create UpBeat Music App to sync musical contents

FULTON COUNTY - Two alumni of Fulton County Schools, Seth Radman and Sudarshan Muralidhar, created an app called UpBeat Music App. The app is designed to sync pre-recorded as well as live musical content from many sources.

Upbeat Music App enables large groups of musicians to collaborate from each member's location. The app will synchronize the music without internet lag. Video editing skills or professional equipment are not needed.

“Our mission has always been to help foster human connection through music, and we plan to continue doing exactly that,” said Muralidhar. “We’re just happy and excited users. It's an incredible privilege to be a part of the musical journeys of so many people."

The two of them solved the problem using Design Thinking. It is looking for a solution to an issue using technology. FCS schools currently teach that method to their students.

In addition to the app, it has two functions where the upbeat Live feature enables 16 musicians to play in real-time, while the Upbeat Perform feature promotes 140 musicians with post-processing effects. However, synchronizing the videos will take time.

The process to create this app has been done remotely as Muralidhar was in Seattle but currently, he stays in Brooklyn, NY while Radman lives in Atlanta.

Meanwhile, music teachers from across 15 FCS middle and high schools were early users as they want to keep their student's musicians engaged. Through this app, the teacher can hold an effective rehearsal and they can show online concerts. Now more than 4,000 schools and 200,000 users such as adult musicians have been used the Upbeat app.

Radman ensures that the app will keep having practical applications both for musicians and educators who are interested in virtual collaboration, creative assignments as well as district-wide concerts.

For more information about the app, visit here

