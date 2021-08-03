The Karsh Family Foundation gives new scholarship for KIPP students at Spelman University

Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA- The Karsh Family Foundation will give their support for students from KIPP with the Karsh KIPP II Scholarship Endowed Fund. The funding, which is worth $4 million, aims to promote endowed as well as current scholarship.

KIPP (Knowledge Is Power Program) is a statewide network of open enrollment and college-preparatory public charter schools. Through the scholarship, they will have a direct path to Spelman College.

The program was established in 1994 with 47 fifth graders in a public middle school in Houston and Texas. Then, two new public charter middle schools started in Houston and New York City in 1999.

“We are grateful to the Karsh family for their continued support, which has been critical to delivering the Spelman promise of preparing students for life and career by ensuring that deserving students are supported in college and graduate with a competitive edge,” said the President of Spelman, Mary Schmidt Campbell, Ph.D.

She added that as a partner institution as well as collaborator with the KIPP College Partnership Program, the university is committed to identifying strategies that can assist close the access gap for high-performing and high-need students.

Previously in 2012, the Karsh Family Foundation awarded its first scholarship to Spelman University. Then in 2018, the university got a scholarship worth $2 million. The scholarship aimed to fund yearly as well as endowed scholarships to support KIPP graduates.

With the help of Martha and Bruce Karsh, co-founders of the Foundation, the university has been capable to create affordable education. They are also able to increase the number of high scholars that can be supported by the college.

For more detailed information regarding the scholarship, visit here

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.