The Atlanta Jazz Festival conducted an interview with pianist Yuko Mabuchi

ATLANTA, GA - Atlanta Jazz Festival is the largest annual free jazz festival in the country held by the Mayor's Office of Cultural Affairs. This festival is known for inviting jazz legends and up-and-coming jazz great artists from around the world.

The festival has a minor event called In The Tradition consisted of an eighteen-episode virtual jazz series interview by local Atlanta jazz and art leaders with different artists on each episode. In the Tradition is running from April 6 through August 31, and patrons can access every episode on the Atlanta Festival's official website.

On August 3, pianist Yuko Mabuchi from Fukui, Japan, will participate in an interview with In The Tradition. Carl Anthony, a veteran jazz musician with decades of expertise in the jazz music industry, will conduct the interview. Mabuchi has a number of CD projects to her credit, including "Waves" in 2011, "My Life" in 2014, "The Yuko Mabuchi Trio" in 2017, "Tribute To Miles" in 2019, and "YUKO" in 2020.

Patrons can access the interview on the Atlanta Jazz Festival's website, Facebook, and Youtube official pages from 07:30 p.m. There will be no charge for attending this event, and everyone is welcomed to join.

"It's our hope that these interviews will spark a deeper appreciation for one of our country's original art forms and inspire the public to join us at the Atlanta Jazz Festival, which is anticipated to move to fall 2021 when large outdoor events are safe," said Camille Russell Love, executive director from Mayor's Office of Cultural Affairs.

Everyone who wants to know more about In the Tradition agendas and further information can visit Atlanta Jazz Festival's official website.

