Eight individuals were charged with 54 gang and human trafficking offenses by the Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit

ATLANTA, GA — Attorney General Chris Carr announced eight individuals had been prosecuted by the office's Human Trafficking Prosecuted Unit for 54 charges on gang and human trafficking crimes.

Bryan Hooker, Johnny Howard, Threshawn Smith, Jamie Rosier, Jeston Yates, Robert Wingfield, Ronaldo Patterson, and Korina Johnson are eight criminals who are members of a gang known as the Inglewood Family Gangster Bloods, or IFGB. This group is a subsection of the Bloods, a larger violent street gang.

Carr said the unit would continue to prosecute the gang members behind the crime wave for their willingness to commit horrific acts in their illegal activities. The unit is also looking forward to presenting this case to connect gangs and human trafficking in court.

Vic Reynolds, Director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation or GBI, also said it is their top priority to conduct investigations on human trafficking and criminal street gang. No one deserves to be subjected to labor trafficking and sexual servitude. Therefore GBI, together with Attorney General Carr's office, is committed to prosecuting these horrific crimes for the safety of the communities.

Not only are victims of these crimes physically and sexually attacked as a result of the inquiry. They are, however, detained against their will, drugged, and forced into sexual service to produce revenue for their group.

Among the repeated criminal activity are performing forcible sex acts on a minor to gain control over a trafficking victim, using violence and threats to maintain the gang's control over a minor, photographing and posting photos of a minor for sexual servitude online, and using the proceeds from a minor's sexual servitude to pay dues to their street gang.

