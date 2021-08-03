More public safety and road improvements programs will soon be executed in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA—Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms moves forward with more legislative agendas after receiving approval from the City Council. After finishing with three agendas last June to improve public safety, vaccine equity, and the arts, now the near-future agendas will focus on public safety and road improvements.

Emergency Medical Services, or known as EMS, will be built at Atlanta’s Southside to improve public safety within the city. To complete the project, $4 million funds have been invested to build a new building that will be located on 4532 Campbelltown Road. This facility will provide some of the fleets of ambulances, EMS vehicles, and faster 9-1-1 response services to prevent emergency issues on its day-to-day activities.

EMS will be built on City-owned property to minimize the cost and taxpayers' burden. In case there will be needed for more funding, the Atlanta Fire Rescue Foundation will help to secure from their private funding.

Another legislative agenda on road improvement will begin with construction improvements on Cascade Road. The project will focus on completing the previous road program that has been delivered.

The road completion will be funded by Renew Atlanta and TSPLOST in 2 phases with similar features of improvements. Phase one will start on a two-mile corridor from Atlanta City Limits near Kingsdale Drive to Willis Mill Road and from Delowe Drive to Avon Avenue. Phase two will start on Cascade from Avon Avenue to Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard.

The purpose of this work is to cover drainage, and improve erosion, resurfacing and restriping, develop pedestrian safety features, traffic signal upgrades, and more convenient access to MARTA bus stops.

Everyone who wants to know more about these projects can visit the Atlanta government's official website for more detailed information.

