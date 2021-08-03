August 3 Conference on the Rise of COVID-19 Cases

ATLANTA, GA — Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms will be holding a press conference regarding the rise of COVID-19 cases and the Covid-related crime wave.

The conference will be attended by Chief Rodney Bryant of the Atlanta Police Department and Dr. Carlos del Rio, a Distinguished Professor of Medicine in the Division of Infectious Diseases at Emory University School of Medicine and the Executive Associate Dean for Emory at Grady.

After several COVID-19 waves since early March 2020, the most recent wave caused by the Delta variant has impacted the world on another different level. According to figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or the CDC, the average number of new United States cases has risen to about 56,000 a day in the last week. This incident marks the United States with 34 million COVID-19 cases and over 611,000 deaths since the pandemic began. These cases happened in almost every state in the US, leaving every government to raise their concern to minimize the future impact during the epidemic. The Atlanta government takes these issues seriously and is trying to prevent the impacts to go further by conducting more socialization, vaccinations, medications, and prevention programs.

The conference will be held on Tuesday, August 3, from 11:00 a.m. at the 2nd Floor Mural of Atlanta City Hall, 55 Trinity Ave SW.

Press members who wish to attend are obligated to wear masks, follow CDC Health Protocols, and make a reservation at atlmedia@atlantaga.gov.

Citizens are advised to join the conference virtually on the Atlanta government's official Facebook page at @CityofAtlanta.

