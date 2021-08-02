2021 Crime is Toast Awards to Take Place on October 27

ATLANTA, GA — Atlanta Police Foundation will be holding the Annual Crime is Toast Breakfast to honor men and women of the Atlanta Police Department who put their lives on the line every day for the safety of the city.

The Atlanta Police Foundation is a non-profit organization that promotes excellence in police services and offers programs that make an immediate impact on crime prevention and emergency preparedness in Atlanta. This organization was established in 2003 to support the Mayor, the Chief of Police, and the Atlanta Police Department.

This event will be held on October 27, and only invited individuals will be present at the venue which will be announced later. However, the event can be accessed by the public on the Atlanta Police Foundation's official YouTube account.

This event has been running since the Atlanta Police Foundation was formed and will be held annually in the future. There will be more than a thousand business and community leaders attending the event and around 200 representatives of the Atlanta Police Department, supported by various big sponsors backing up the big events. There are many awards that will be given including awards for Meritorious Service, Purple Heart, Officer of the Year, and more.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and the Chief of Police will open the event. This event will be dedicated to giving appreciation to several officers in the Atlanta Police Department for their excellent service and actions beyond the call of duty.

This event will be the first in the last two years since the Atlanta Police Foundation had to cancel the event in 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the Annual Crime is Toast Breakfast in 2021 will be held during the pandemic, every attendant will be advised to follow the health protocols as the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or the CDC, recommends.

