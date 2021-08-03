Atlanta's Mercer graduate student chosen as speaker for National Math + Science Initiative

ATLANTA, GA — Ashlee Lee, a Ph.D. candidate in Mercer University’s College of Education, was chosen to become a speaker in the National Math + Science Initiative teacher professional development program.

Lee presented authentic ways to encourage and build culturally responsive problem-based learning (PBL) in K-12 settings. Her approach focuses on the students’ lens according to their values, customs, experiences and achievement.

Her lecture introduced research behind PBLs as well as culturally relevant pedagogy and provided topic ideas and examples based on her experience implementing culturally relevant PBLs as a STEM coach in Atlanta Public Schools.

“Culturally relevant pedagogy is a theoretical model that is more relevant today in education than ever before,” Lee said.

She also said that as an educator teaching such various populations, it is important that she create a learning experience that is meaningful as well as engaging when at the same time affirming and appreciating students’ experiences, culture as well as communities.

Lee is a full-time Ph.D. candidate focusing on mathematics education in the Tift College of Education’s Curriculum and Instruction Program.

In addition, she is also a graduate research fellow in Mercer’s STEM Education and Innovation Lab. In this place, she coordinates STEM outreach programs for Metro Atlanta’s underserved students.

“Ashlee brings diverse experiences in K-12 schools, a commitment to equity and keen curiosity to the SEI Lab,” said assistant professor of elementary and middle grades education and a faculty member in Mercer’s SEI Lab, Dr. Susan Cannon.

Cannon added that among other projects in SEI Lab, Lee will work together with her to refine the three-course K-5 mathematics endorsement program this fall, the program aims to develop in meaningful as well as culturally responsive learning experiences for their candidates.

