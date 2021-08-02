Douglas Library Needs a Library Assistant

DOUGLASVILLE, GA — Douglas County is hiring part-time library assistants positioned in Douglas Library, Douglasville, GA. The assistant will be paid around $12 per hour with no benefits. The recruitment will open until the positions are filled.

They will work an 18-hour workweek or less, on Monday through Thursday from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. They also have a rotation shift on Saturday 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.

The position requires a lot of public contact from all ages. They are expected to be able to work with everybody with no regard for their identities and backgrounds.

The position will work at the circulation desk. They will shelf library materials and provide computer assistance to patrons.

To qualify for the position, candidates must be 21 years or older and are computer literate. They must possess and maintain a U.S. driver’s license class C with an acceptable motor vehicle record, and they must be willing to drive a county vehicle if required.

They must pass the Shelving Test. They should be able to push loaded book carts without assistance. They must be able to bend, stoop, reach, lift and carry 35 pounds of weight

Candidates who have an associate’s degree or higher from an accredited college or university and are bilingual are preferred.

Candidates may be subject to a few pre-employment tests. They might be subject to physical tests, drug screens, Motor Vehicle Records (MVR), and background investigations.

All candidates are required to fill the job application online with no exception. Candidates who only attach their resumes without completing the online application will not be considered.

Visit here to apply.

Candidates must create an account before applying. The information saved in the account can be used for other open positions.

Visit here for other open positions in Douglas County.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.