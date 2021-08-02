Hillside needs volunteers for its After School program

ATLANTA, GA — Hillside, Inc needs volunteers to be the facilitators of its After School program. As facilitators, volunteers will be responsible for planning and managing one to two hours of activities program held for children receiving mental health treatment at Hillside.

The activity is held every Friday afternoon for groups of 15-30 kids. Including in the program/club themes are arts and crafts, board games, outdoor exploration, drama/theatre, and photography. All resources and materials needed can be provided by Hillside.

People who are qualified to volunteer for this program are those 21 years old and older, have been fully vaccinated, and be comfortable wearing a mask while on campus.

Since the volunteers will be managing a group of kids ages 10-19, the recommended experiences include working with children or adolescents, working in behavioral health, and planning engaging activities for groups of 15 people or more.

This program will be held between 2:30 – 5:30 pm during the fall school season or from August to December.

The volunteer opportunities are available for both individual and group volunteers. After applying to be a volunteer, the volunteer coordinator will contact you to confirm your participation.

All volunteers will also have to go through a background check, volunteer orientation and submit a 6-week lesson plan for the program. Visit here for more information and to apply for this program.

Hillside is a nonprofit organization focused on helping children and families thrive by providing outstanding residential and community mental health services. Their treatment is offered for children and adolescents ages 10-21 who are experiencing difficulties with emotional and behavioral issues.

Check out more information about Hillside here.

