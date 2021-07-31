Community Highlight: The Multiple Sclerosis Center of Atlanta

Sharon McCutcheon/Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA - One of the most common ailments that happen in the central nervous system is Multiple Sclerosis, or MS. It is a condition that can influence the brain and the spinal cord, causing various symptoms such as fatigue, blurred vision, a problem with the arm, difficulty walking, and more.

This ailment commonly occurs in people who are aged between the 20s and 30s, however, MS can emerge at any age—it’s two to three times more common in women than men.

According to the National MS Society, in 2019 almost one million people in the United States live with MS, while the National Institutes of Neurological Diseases and Stroke approximate 250,000–350,000 people in the US suffer from MS.

People with MS still can live their best life with the help of researchers, nonprofit organizations that are dedicated to help the treatment of this disease, modern technology, and more.

Meanwhile, patients who stay in Atlanta can join The Multiple Sclerosis Center of Atlanta to get better treatment.

The Multiple Sclerosis Center of Atlanta or The MSCA, is a nonprofit organization that offers thorough health care services dedicated to people who are living with Multiple Sclerosis.

It was established in 2001 by William H. Stuart, M.D., patients can get the latest research regarding the ailments, education, as well as treatment options, through this organization.

They provide a number of treatments, including treating attacks, slowing down MS, managing patients' symptoms, rehabilitation in MS Care, and alternative therapies in MS care.

The nonprofit also provides medical care including clinical care, infusion therapy center, clinical research, Neuroimaging Center, MS women’s support group, and more.

If you are interested in supporting the MSCA, you can donate by visiting this link.

For more detailed information regarding the organization, visit its website at https://mscatl.org/.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.