The National Science Foundation granted $3.6 million for research and education in Clark Atlanta University

Dmitry Demidko/Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA - The National Science Foundation granted Clark Atlanta University's Departments of Chemistry and Physics a $3.6 million education and research funding in collaboration with academics from Spelman College and Cornell University.

For more than a six-year period, from September 2021 to August 2027, the funding will build a Partnership for Research and Education in Materials (PREM) project to explore next-generation materials for digital equipment.

The National Science Foundation (NSF) of the United States advances fundamental research in all sectors of science and engineering, propelling the country ahead. NSF promotes research and people by providing facilities, instruments, and financing to encourage originality and keep the United States as a global leader in research and innovation.

Conrad Ingram, a chemistry professor at Clark Atlanta, and Xiao-Qian Wang, a physics professor at Cornell University, led the campaign to obtain the funding, which included participation from many researchers from the three universities.

Researchers from Cornell University's Platform for the Accelerated Realization, Analysis, and Discovery of Interface Materials (PARADIM) will partner with CAU and Spelman College. Professor Schlom is also the director of PARADIM, a Materials Innovation Program sponsored by the National Science Foundation.

PREM researchers will be able to work on the conception, synthesis, and characterization of innovative oxide-based interface components for the next generation of electrical, magnetoelectronic, and optoelectronic technologies thanks to the funding.

The foundation parts of the PREM project will involve engaging undergraduate and graduate students in components science research, lectures, and hands-on workshops across the academic year and summers, with post-docs and faculty from the three universities assisting.

The PREM program will boost the number of African Americans who earn STEM B.S. and Ph.D. degrees, which is the primary demographic represented by the two Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) engaged.

According to Professor Schlom, the collaboration will surely assist students in achieving their objectives in the field of next-generation electronics.

Read more here.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.