Atlanta, GA

The National Science Foundation granted $3.6 million for research and education in Clark Atlanta University

Amy Cheribelle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bmr25_0bDXovFz00
Dmitry Demidko/Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA - The National Science Foundation granted Clark Atlanta University's Departments of Chemistry and Physics a $3.6 million education and research funding in collaboration with academics from Spelman College and Cornell University.

For more than a six-year period, from September 2021 to August 2027, the funding will build a Partnership for Research and Education in Materials (PREM) project to explore next-generation materials for digital equipment.

The National Science Foundation (NSF) of the United States advances fundamental research in all sectors of science and engineering, propelling the country ahead. NSF promotes research and people by providing facilities, instruments, and financing to encourage originality and keep the United States as a global leader in research and innovation.

Conrad Ingram, a chemistry professor at Clark Atlanta, and Xiao-Qian Wang, a physics professor at Cornell University, led the campaign to obtain the funding, which included participation from many researchers from the three universities.

Researchers from Cornell University's Platform for the Accelerated Realization, Analysis, and Discovery of Interface Materials (PARADIM) will partner with CAU and Spelman College. Professor Schlom is also the director of PARADIM, a Materials Innovation Program sponsored by the National Science Foundation.

PREM researchers will be able to work on the conception, synthesis, and characterization of innovative oxide-based interface components for the next generation of electrical, magnetoelectronic, and optoelectronic technologies thanks to the funding.

The foundation parts of the PREM project will involve engaging undergraduate and graduate students in components science research, lectures, and hands-on workshops across the academic year and summers, with post-docs and faculty from the three universities assisting.

The PREM program will boost the number of African Americans who earn STEM B.S. and Ph.D. degrees, which is the primary demographic represented by the two Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) engaged.

According to Professor Schlom, the collaboration will surely assist students in achieving their objectives in the field of next-generation electronics.

Read more here.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_bdad57ca5e7d5306abc100b6f4c9aad7.blob

Writer and Georgia native covering local stories

Atlanta, GA
541 followers
Loading

More from Amy Cheribelle

Fulton County, GA

Fulton County Emergency Rental Assistance is reopening

FULTON COUNTY, GA - The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the lives of everyone and the Fulton County government is trying to deliver several programs to lift the burden on the public as eviction moratoriums expire across the country.Read full story
Georgia State

Clayton State gains an economic impact worth over $292 million for FY 2020

Morrow, GA - According to a late report released by the University System of Georgia, Clayton State University gained an economic impact worth more than $292 million for the fiscal year of 2020.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Anthem Inc. was announced as Emory Healthcare's latest partner

ATLANTA, GA — Anthem Inc., an innovation leader that aims to improve health, has become the latest partner of Emory Healthcare Innovation Hub and 11Ten Innovation Partners. Emory Healthcare is expecting Anthem, which specializes in digital innovation for healthcare, to give a critical external perspective on the initiatives at the Innovation Hub, accelerate their progress in digital and remote patient monitoring, and advance 5G health care use cases.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Georgia Audobon appoints Dr. Clark Rushing as its organizational Advisor

ATLANTA, GA- Georgia Audobon has just recently appointed Dr. Clark Rushing as an organizational Advisor. Currently, Dr. Rushing is an assistant professor at the University of Georgia, Natural Resources, and Warnell School of Forestry.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Fire Rescue is hiring Watershed Plant Operator

ATLANTA, GA - Atlanta Fire Rescue is looking for more officers to operate the watershed plants. The opportunity is open for four categories, including Class I, II, III & Trainee.Read full story
Fulton County, GA

Fulton County seeks a member for Fulton County Boards of Equalization

FULTON COUNTY, GA – Fulton County is currently seeking a member of the Fulton County Boards of Equalization. The Boards of Equalization are residents panels that make decisions in appeals of property valuation.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

A guy from Stonecrest was sentenced for scamming the USDA COVID-19 relief program

ATLANTA, GA — Christopher Hayes, a Stonecrest resident, was sentenced for attempting to defraud the IRS's COVID-19 relief program after previously scamming the USDA's COVID-19 Food Assistance Program or CFAP.Read full story
4 comments
Atlanta, GA

Experts urge the extension of federal eviction due to Delta variant rampage

ATLANTA, GA — According to the Atlanta Regional Commission, nearly 75,000 evictions in only five metro Atlanta counties have been submitted. This number is most likely to get higher if there’s no extension of the expired date of the federal eviction moratorium.Read full story
Fulton County, GA

Fulton SKYE Project Enrollment is now open for free

FULTON COUNTY, GA - Fulton County Health Center will be holding Skills, Knowledge, and Youth Empowerment, or known as the SKYE project. This project is dedicated to promoting health among African American youth in the county within ZIP codes 30315 and 30318.Read full story
Fairburn, GA

Fairburn Fitness in the Park will be held on August 7

FAIRBURN, GA - Fairburn Parks & Recreation Department will be holding Fitness in the Park program on August 7. This program is dedicated to promoting health programs during the COVID-19 pandemic to the public.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Yema Thomas Joins Lifted Voices Fellowship Program of Black Child Development Institute Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA — Lifted Voices Fellowship Program is one of the Black Child Development Institute of BCDI Atlanta’s programs. Aimed to address the systematic needs of social justice, the program has five fellows for their inaugural class, including Yema Thomas.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Georgia Tech Receives two National Science Foundation (NSF) Artificial Intelligence Research Institutes

ATLANTA, GA - Two National Science Foundation Artificial Intelligence Research Institutes awards were granted to Georgia Tech with total funding of $40 million on July 29. In addition, Georgia Tech served as a lead academic university on a third award worth $20 million. The award was given to the Georgia Research Alliance.Read full story

Atlanta welcomes Black Gay Pride Press Conference on August 27

ATLANTA, GA - To celebrate LGBT communities in the City of Atlanta, the Black Gay Pride Press Conference will be held again this August. As the 10th annual event, this year's event will be hosted by Meak Productions' National Black LGBTQ Division as the world's first talent agency, casting, and production for the LGBT community. Atlanta Black Gay Pride Press Conference will be held on Fri, August 27 from 7:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. at Meak Productions, Inc., 1342 Glenwood Avenue Southeast. The event is dedicated to educating, celebrating, and empowering LGBT individuals and families to be accepted and become an important part of society.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

The Atlanta Police Department reacts to misinformation regarding the murder of Katherine Janness

ATLANTA, GA - Katherine Jenness and her dog, Bowie, were reported murdered with fatal stabbing wounds on July 28. Jenness was walking her dog in the evening at Piedmont Park and was found dead after being discovered. Atlanta Police Department, or known as APD, has been working to solve this case with the existed proves.Read full story
Morrow, GA

Assistant Professor of Marketing at Clayton State University offers her student a collaborative project with Rotary

MORROW, GA - Dr. Linda Joie Hain, an assistant professor of marketing at Clayton State University's College of Business, offered her students the opportunity to promote a relationship with Rotary District 6910.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Spelman College partners with University of Michigan School of Public Health to provide an accelerated master’s degree

ATLANTA, GA - Spelman College partnered with the University of Michigan School of Public Health to provide an accelerated master's degree. This partnership will allow their students to get a master's degree in three public health disciplines.Read full story
Fulton County, GA

Fulton County received five National Association of Counties awards for its programs

FULTON COUNTY, GA - Fulton County recently received five National Association of Counties, or NACo, awards for its outstanding programs in 2021. NACo awards acknowledge efforts by local counties that support effective and responsible county government programs and initiatives. The awards granted to Fulton County include Civic Education and Public Information, County Resiliency (2), and Personnel Management (2).Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Fundraising for the University of Georgia reached $205.2 Million for the 2021 Fiscal Year

ATLANTA, GA — the University of Georgia raised $205.2 million in the fiscal year of 2021, and this number came from a total of 69,573 donors. UGA President Jere W. Morehead said with the pandemic situation going on, this high level of support from all the donors is truly inspiring. This support will be really helpful for both students and the university, especially in facing challenges during the pandemic.Read full story
Gainesville, GA

Why you should visit Atlanta Botanical Garden

ATLANTA, GA — If you’re looking for a great place to relax and rejuvenate yourself or hang out with your friends, family or partner in Atlanta this summer. The Atlanta Botanical Garden is one of your best alternatives.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Top 3 Yoga Classes in Atlanta for Your Peace of Mind

ATLANTA, GA - As you might already know, exercise and physical activity have a lot of benefit to our bodies—helping you to maintain your weight, lower your risk of heart diseases, improve your mental health as well as your mood, and more.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy