Community Highlight: Diabetes Association of Atlanta

Sharon McCutcheon/Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA - In Georgia, there are around 734,800 adults or 9.9% of the Georgia adult population, reported with diabetes in 2012.

Diabetes is one of a chronic diseases that happens when your blood glucose, also known as blood sugar, is too high, and the insulin produced within your body from your pancreas to lower the blood glucose doesn't work well enough. Blood glucose is everyone's primary source of energy and is produced from the food you eat.

People who live with diabetes still can live happily with the help of researchers, their family, and the community, which provide support for them.

Those who suffer from diabetes and stay in Atlanta can join the Diabetes Association of Atlanta to get better treatment.

The nonprofit was established in 1952 by Mrs. Ernest (Louise) Williams. It is a nonprofit agency based in Atlanta handling the needs of people who are affected by diabetes.

They help their patients through screening, quality comprehensive self-management education courses as well as medical assistance.

They are also a recipient of a grant from the United Way of Metropolitan Atlanta, Inc. Although they're not affiliated with the American Diabetes Association or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Currently, they serve 13 counties in the metro Atlanta area by providing thorough programs in order to give people the tools they need to properly manage their diabetes, as well as to lower the risk of life-threatening complications.

The 13 counties are, Butts, Fayette, Fulton, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Dekalb, Douglas, Gwinnett, Henry, Paulding, and Rockdale.

They provide several services such as early detection, diabetes education, medical assistance for their patients.

If you are interested to support this nonprofit, donate at https://diabetesatlanta.org/donate-2/.

For more detailed information regarding the program and other activities, visit https://diabetesatlanta.org/.

