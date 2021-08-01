Gainesville, GA

Why you should visit Atlanta Botanical Garden

Amy Cheribelle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15wwQB_0bDXglOH00
Luke van Zyl/Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA — If you’re looking for a great place to relax and rejuvenate yourself or hang out with your friends, family or partner in Atlanta this summer. The Atlanta Botanical Garden is one of your best alternatives.

The garden officially opened to the public in 1976 and has been an icon of the city since. You can find renowned plant collections, beautiful displays as well as spectacular exhibitions in the 30 acres conservation park.

Enjoy the serene Storza Woods with its unique Canopy Walk, the award-winning Children’s Garden, the peaceful Japanese gardens, and the picturesque Skyline Garden.

Located at 1345 Piedmont Avenue, Atlanta, GA 30309 and 1911 Sweetbay Drive, Gainesville, GA 30501.

The Gainesville location, which was opened in 2015, celebrates years of planning as well as the development of one of North Georgia’s most beautiful landscapes. It aims to connect visitors with the natural world and cultural amenities. It is the largest conservation nursery in the Southeast.

“We traveled to Atlanta as a day trip only and decided to visit the botanical gardens. We were a family of 11 including a two year old and senior. Everyone had a wonderful time. We were easily able to navigate with a stroller and a wheelchair. The gardens are beautiful and no area disappointed with its abundance of foliage. The gardeners were friendly and answered our questions. We will return,” said Dianna I on Tripadvisor.

If you are interested in visiting or wanting to take a glimpse of this garden, visit its website at https://atlantabg.org/.

