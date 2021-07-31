Top 3 Yoga Classes in Atlanta for Your Peace of Mind

Carl Barcelo/Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA - As you might already know, exercise and physical activity have a lot of benefit to our bodies—helping you to maintain your weight, lower your risk of heart diseases, improve your mental health as well as your mood, and more.

Yoga is one of the most popular exercises among women. It is an exercise that involves both mind and body practice.

There are many ways of yoga that incorporate physical postures, breathing techniques, as well as meditation, or relaxation.

If you live in the Atlanta region and you want to take a yoga class but still wondering which yoga studio is best for you. No worries, we got you covered.

Here, we have the top three yoga classes in Atlanta listed:

1. Highland Yoga - VAHI

Located at 842 N Highland Ave NE Ste 5 Atlanta, GA 30306.

Highland Yoga - VAHI is devoted exclusively to Vinyasa flow yoga. Every class in this studio will last for one hour. They provide 28 classes a week.

In addition, they offer one-month unlimited yoga for their new student by paying $30.They open their services on Sunday until Saturday starting from 6 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

"I'm really excited to find Highland Yoga. I moved back to Atlanta 6 months ago and had been bouncing around yoga studios searching for my "the one." I think this place is it. Its conveniently located in Virginia Highlands, has parking (praise), has classes all day long, has cold towels at the end of every class, and is hot but not too hot where I can't breathe. Of course, they also have great teachers. Most of the classes are a power vinyasa style, which I love. A lot of the studios I have been to are largely focused on stretching, which is great... however I need the movement. Plus they have a cute studio dog," said Kina L on Yelp.

If you are interested in joining their classes, visit https://www.highland-yoga.com/.

2. Tough Love Yoga Atlanta

Located at 1530 Dekalb Ave Ste D Atlanta, GA 30307

Tough Love Yoga Atlanta, which was owned by Neda Draupadi Honarvar, is dedicated to the transformational power of yoga. Honoravar has been studying yoga for more than 11 years. She has finished 200-hour certifications in Classical Hatha Yoga and Kali Natha Yoga.

They offer several classes, such as online classes and outdoor classes.

"I love this place. I have only been a handful of times, usually on Friday evenings with Jen, and have thoroughly enjoyed every class. The instructors and staff are incredibly welcoming and helpful. I don't practice yoga often, so more advanced poses can make me feel self-conscious, but all the instructors are so constructive and friendly, I've never felt self-conscious here. It's a fantastic place and you can't beat a $10 drop in class," said Katelyn H on Yelp.

To join, visit https://www.toughloveyoga.com/.

3. onlYoga

Located at 900 Peachtree St NE Ste 302 Atlanta, GA 30309

onlYoga, which was created in 2001, is a small boutique studio that specializes in its own brand of creative ashtanga as well as vinyasa classes. However, this year they move to a new studio at the reimagined colony square (Peachtree and 14th).

They also provide kundalini, aerial, body rolling as well as partnering workshops.

If you are a newbie in Yoga or Ashtanga, onlYoga recommends new students to take OY Flow and Ashtanga Basics.

"Amazing space for all levels. I've been using ClassPass to take a few classes around town, and this is my favorite studio. Super peaceful inside instructors are really friendly and welcoming, and just an all-around great space to be mindful and centered," said Madison K on Yelp.

For further information, take a look at http://onlyoga.com/.

