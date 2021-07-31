Top 3 Music Classes for Kids in Atlanta

Wes Hicks/Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA - Have you ever seen your kids sway, move their hands and bounce when they listen to the music?

Music can trigger all areas of child-development, as well as skills for school readiness, such as intellectual, social and emotional language, motor, and literacy.

If you want your child to take a good music class. Perhaps you can choose one of the three best music classes in Atlanta that will be listed below.

1. Highland Music Studio

Located at 743 Virginia Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30306

Highland Music Studio was owned by Kaitlyn.

Previously: she is teaching full-time as a public school music teacher

The studio provides music lessons and classes for all ages, starting from infants to adults. Several classes they offer include Music Together Classes, online music lessons, preschool piano, K-12 lessons, adult lessons, and specialty programs.

Highland Music Studio gives unique and fun music lessons for kids through adults.

"I took my kiddo here for MusikGarten, an interactive sing-along music class. Miss Kaitlyn was awesome. Her class wore me and the kiddo out and taught me some musical activities I can do at home. Highly recommend the MusikGarten if you have kids. Before the class, I walked around the facility and witnessed other activities going on. This place is legit. They take music from the fundamentals all the way to fine-tuning veterans. Piano lessons and music theory for all ages. Hoping to find the time to get myself enrolled for piano lessons as well," said David F on Yelp.

If you are interested in taking your kids to their class, visit https://highland-music.com/.

2. Atlanta Dance & Music Academy

Located at 524 Plasters Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324

Founded in 1998, Atlanta Dance & Music Academy was owned by Pamela Dionne. Their class is open for children, teens, and adults. They provide Ballet, Jazz, Hip Hop, Modern, Tap, and Contemporary. If you are interested, you can join their classes in music and fall dance lessons that will begin on August 16.

"I highly recommend the studio to all ages and races. My daughter has been a student for over 2 years and loves the studio! They have great performances each year for the students and have talented teachers who are extremely patient. The studio tries to create dancers and not just a place for kids to play around. I feel our tuition is worth the instruction that is given each session!" Said Shan M on Yelp.

For more detailed information about their program, visit https://atlantadanceandmusic.com/.

3. Sandy Springs Music

Located at 5920 Roswell Rd Ste D201 Atlanta, GA 30328

Founded in 2004, your kids can learn about piano, voice, drums, banjo, cello, guitar, violin, viola, bass, mandolin, fiddle, as well as all the brass, and woodwind instruments through Sandy Springs Music. No worries if you don't own any of those musical instruments because they open music accessories, sheet music, band, orchestra, keyboard, and guitar rentals.

"We have had a great experience at Sandy Springs music. The whole family has taken lessons there over the last six years - guitar, ukulele, banjo, mandolin voice—all of the teachers have been great, both with the kids and parents!" Said Kerns on Yelp.

If you are interested in taking your kids to their class, visit https://sandyspringsmusic.com/.

