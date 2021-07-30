Atlanta's Finest 5K is now open for runners

ATLANTA, GA - Atlanta Police Foundation, in collaboration with Atlanta Police Department and Atlanta Track Club, will be holding the 16th Atlanta’s Finest 5K on August 28 starting at Pemberton Place, 126 Ivan Allen Jr Blvd NW, Atlanta. This is an annual event that already keeps more than 125,000 runners and walkers safe in Atlanta.



Aside from the main event, there will be family-friendly entertainment during the events. It includes a One-Mile Run for ages 7 and up and a 50m Dash for kids 6 years and under. Participants can also meet and engage with the Bomb Squad, Special Weapons and Tactics Unit, or known as SWAT, Mounted Patrol, and various police departments to increase awareness with all family members.



There is no registration on the race day, so registration before the race is highly encouraged. The registration will be open online until 11:59 p.m. on August 27.



Atlanta Track Club opens opportunities for Athletes With Disabilities (AWD) to participate with reasonable accommodations based on specific needs that have been discussed before the event. AWD participants are required to contact awd@atlantatrackclub.org to make a prior discussion.



Atlanta’s Finest 5K will be held on rain or shine. However, if there is a possibility of lightning, extreme heat that might harm the participants, or other severe weather in the vicinity of the event, may result in a delay or even cancellation with notification. In case of cancellation, participants can refund their registration fee that has been deducted by processing fees from the registration vendor. If there will be relocation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no refund but every participant will be immediately notified via email and social media.



For registration, refunds, cancellations, and further information please contact Atlanta Track Club's official website or call (404) 231-9064.



