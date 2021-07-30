Learn more about the Moms vaccination campaign in Gwinnett

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA - There are many approaches to campaign the COVID-19 vaccinations that existed right now. Gwinnett Moms have once again teamed up with Gwinnett County Government to support you on this journey.

The government of the United States tried to reach herd immunity towards the COVID-19 virus by holding vaccination programs to get at least 70 percent of the population.

Vaccination helps the human body to build antibodies without causing illness or resulting complications. The CDC has recommended three vaccines, including those developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, Johnson & Johnson's Janssen, and Moderna.

However, the CDC does not recommend one vaccine over another because they are all safe, effective, and help prevent further illness.

Moms program considers that the best way to approach a sensitive topic is compassion, and compassion is always correlated with Moms. This program tries to put Moms as significant factors to give their family members tips and tricks since Moms' advice is always considerate.

"We want to empower our community to recognize the significance these small acts play in protecting our collective health and can think of no better spokespeople for this message than our very own Gwinnett moms, who care the most," said Gwinnett Board of Commissioners Chairman Charlotte Nash in a county release.

Moms in Gwinnett County work to promote and socialize vaccinations throughout the county region, demonstrating that vaccines are inexpensive, effective, and the most effective way to keep families and communities safe. There is a lot of misinformation and sensitive subjects surrounding vaccination, but Moms are well-versed in navigating family conversations.

Everyone who wants to know more about this movement can visit Gwinnett Moms' official website for further information.

