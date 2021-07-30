Atlanta's Mercer latest Graduate Career Outcomes Report shows 96% positive career outcomes rate among Class of 2020

Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA — Mercer University’s recent Graduate Career Outcomes Report shows that 96 percent of graduates surveyed from the Class of 2020 reported having positive career outcomes, including employment, continuing education, volunteer or military service.

The Class of 2020 includes students who graduated during summer 2019, fall 2019, or spring 2020. The survey was conducted by the University’s Center for Career and Professional Development, with 1,914 out of 2,233 eligible graduates (86 percent) participated in this survey.

Previously, in April 2021, Mercer University Center for Career and Professional Development invited the graduates to take five minutes to fill out the Mercer University Graduate Career Outcomes Survey. The survey helped the staff in identifying career trends for the Class of 2020.

Meanwhile, among graduates who have positive outcomes, 78 percent reported employment, 17 percent reported that they were continuing education, and 1 percent reported taking a volunteer or military service.

In addition, music and nursing, two of the University’s schools and colleges had scored 100 percent career outcomes rates for the Class of 2020. Eight schools and colleges reported that their career outcomes rates were between 93-98 percent. Law and medical schools are not involved in this survey.

The survey consists of a number of questions developed by the National Association of Colleges and Employers (NACE), together with a set of Mercer-specific questions.

The survey gathered more detailed information regarding graduates’ career plans, resource utilization, career field experience engagement and career decision-making process.

The yearly survey is launched two to four weeks prior to graduation. Data collection will continue until six months after graduation.

