Atlanta's Spelman College professor receives 2021 Daytime Emmy Award

ATLANTA, GA- Ayoka Chenzira, Ph.D., pioneering filmmaker and Spelman College’s division chair for the arts, is part of a team that received a 2021 Daytime Emmy Award in the Outstanding Young Adult Series category for their work on “Trinkets”.

Dr. Chenzira was also nominated for Outstanding Directing Team for a Daytime Fiction Program for her exceptional direction of the series.

“Trinkets” tells the story of a group of teenagers — the introvert, Elodie, the punk-lover, Moe and the daughter of a wealthy family, Tabitha — who met each other at a Shoplifters Anonymous and formed a deep bond. The characters, with their diverse personalities and school personas, keep their connection a secret.

She also directed “Works in Progress” and “Ocean’s 11th Grade”. Both of them aired during the second season of the program in 2020. The program also received a nomination for Outstanding Single-Camera Editing.

Dr. Chenzira becomes one of the first African American women that write, produce as well as direct a 35mm feature with her work, “Alma’s Rainbow”. Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences currently preserves her movies.

“Dr. Chenzira brings a wealth of talent and experience to the College, we are honored to have her lead our students through their creative process. Her expertise will leave an indelible mark on future filmmakers who earn a degree from Spelman,” said Mary Schmidt Campbell, Ph.D., president of Spelman. “We celebrate both her nomination and her role in helping the series win an Emmy.”

