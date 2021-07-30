Georgia Gwinnett College summer credit recovery program gives students second chance after year of pandemic

Dom Fou/Unsplash

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Georgia Gwinnett College launched “Second Chance Summer”, a recovery program for students who failed or withdrew from select core classes during the spring, summer and fall 2020 terms.

This program aims to assist students who have suffered drops in grades due to the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The college offered three core subjects for those students. The three subjects are maths, English and information technology. The classes are running throughout the long summer session, starting from May 24 to late July.

Through the recovery program, students can re-take core classes in an environment that features smaller classes, faculty supported by additional professional development, special interventions such as tutoring and peer supplemental instruction and scholarships.

“We’ve spent a lot of time thinking about what we can do to remediate the obstacles presented to our students by the pandemic,” said program organizer Rachel Bowser, associate provost for strategic initiatives and professor of English.“This program came out of a number of us brainstorming how we might give them a hand up.”

Bowser also said that the DFW rate (D’s, F’s and withdraws) increased significantly throughout the pandemic, especially in many first-year core classes.

“Students who came from high school didn’t have a lot of support and infrastructure around them in making the transition to college,” she said. “It’s tough. My daughter just finished ninth grade — her first year of high school — in her bedroom. It’s not the way to do it. You are doing kind of the muscle memory of depression all year — where you’re never getting out of bed.”

Bowser and her team collaborated with GGC’s Academic Enhancement Center to provide dedicated tutors in the classrooms. She, along with the financial aid and the development team, also arrange partial scholarships where possible.

For more detailed information, visit this link.

