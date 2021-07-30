FIFA 21 Tournament on July 31, win $1000

Fauzan Saari/Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA—Axis Replay collaborated with GA Followers and will hold FIFA 21 Tournament with a $1,000 prize pool presented by RedBull. The tournament will be based on one-on-one competition, and there will be limitations to the number of participants. The competition will take place on Saturday, July 31, at Axis Replay 112 Krog St. #10 Atlanta, GA, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

FIFA 21 is a football simulator game developed by an American video game company, Electronic Arts. Electronic Arts, known as EA, has been developing FIFA Series annually.

FIFA 21, as a part of the FIFA Series, was released on October 9, 2020, for Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. In December 2020, EA developed FIFA 21 versions for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and Series S. Following the trend in March 2021: you can also play FIFA 2021 at Stadia. This game provides the possibility for their players to transfer their game from one device to another. Everyone who previously played this game on PlayStation 4 can transfer their game to PlayStation 5, and from Xbox One to Xbox Series X and Series S, but not from PlayStation to Xbox or vice versa.

100 icon characters from the Ultimate Teams are available to be chosen. The possibility of additional characters is expected in the future. There is also Top 200 in FUT Champions, with 30 matches in Division Rivals contributing to their weekly rating.

Axis Replay is a high-tech entertainment venue built by gamers for gamers, focusing on esports, entertainment, and traditional sports. This organization provides opportunities for gamers of all ages, genders, and backgrounds to connect and create meaningful relationships through the power of games, music, and sports. Axis Replay had held gaming events virtually and in person, multiple times, to create a supportive environment for game addicts in Atlanta.

During the competition, there will be giveaways and free swag provided. The event will also be aired live on Axis Replay's official twitch account.

Everyone who wants to join can register on Axis Replay's official website. Further information can be accessed by contacting info@axisreplay.com or call (404) 835-1583.

