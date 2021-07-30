Gwinnett Playground Detective Program is looking for young detectives

Ali Hajian/Unsplash

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA - B2 Anywhere collaborated with Gwinnett Building Baby's Brain, and the Gwinnett County government will be holding a Playground Detective program which will be held on August 4, at Duncan Creek Park or August 18 at Alexander Park 3700 Braselton Highway, Dacula, from 10 a.m. until noon. The program is made for children of the age of 3 to 8 years old.

Filled with many games, this program will help to unleash knowledge to collect investigative data through scientific observation and solving alphabet codes. All children within the age range in Gwinnett County are welcomed since the program is free. Parents' supervision during the program is highly recommended. No previous registration is needed.

Building Brains Anywhere, known as B2 Anywhere, is an organization for early education in Gwinnett County that aims to reach children, parents, and caregivers by providing fun, safe, and engaging early learning opportunities for children in the region. This organization is consistently holding programs that emphasize literacy and early learning for children.

Based on Gwinnett County's statistical report, only 48% of Gwinnett students enter kindergarten ready to learn. This phenomenon becomes an issue in all regions of Gwinnett, as 100% of the county’s public elementary schools have students enrolling without the skills needed for kindergarten. B2 Anywhere tries to reduce and close the literacy and academic preparation gaps within the community. This organization has organized various programs for children of a wide variety of ages to help them develop their social, academic, beneficial skills for them in the future.

Everyone can contact B2 Anywhere at b2anywhere@gwinnettcounty.com for further information or visit B2 Anywhere's the official website.

