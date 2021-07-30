Afro Soca Love: Black-owned Marketplace event will be held on July 31

Siviwe Kapteyn/Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA — Afro Soca Love & Love Tribe Supply Store will hold Afro Soca Love: Atlanta Black-Owned Marketplace + Afterparty event on July 31 at Underground Atlanta.

Coming back with more small businesses, food, and good energy and music, this event will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Afro Soca Love: marketplace.

Included in their features are locally and globally renowned Black-owned businesses, DJs, photo booths, and giveaways. They will also bring many food vendors for all the participants, including African-American, Caribbean, African, and Afro-Latin food options.

After the marketplace event, you can join the afterparty on August 1 at the same place. The afterparty is available for people aged 21 years old and older. They will feature soca, reggae, salsa, afrobeat, kompa, hip-hop, and RnB.

Due to Covid-19 precautions, gloves and masks will be complimentary and available. Hand sanitizer stations will be placed in several places throughout the location. Food and drink zones will be located outside, 6-feet apart, and the attendees will have to do temperature checks before coming to the location.

Afro Soca Love, or ASL, is a movement aimed at strengthening the connection between Africa and its diaspora through the arts, community, and creativity.

To grow commerce surrounding Africa and its diaspora, ASL Supply as the extension of ASL was established in 2018. Artist ‘Maga Stories’, the founder, built the ASL Supply to expand his mother’s clothing business.

The mission of ASL Supply is to expose emerging minority brands to the global marketplace. Not only that they employ hundreds of African Diaspora each year, but they are also supporting Black-owned small businesses through various endeavors, including the Afro Soca Love event.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.