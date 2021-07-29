Lifeline Animal Project's shelters in Fulton are full

FULTON COUNTY, GA - Lifeline Animal Project is the first and the largest no-kill animal welfare organization in Georgia. This organization has cared for more than 40,000 animals every year and consistently tackles the root causes of animal homelessness in the state.

Lifeline Animal Project has several shelters located in Fulton and DeKalb County which have already reached full capacity. This incident forces the organization to seek community members to foster dogs for just two weeks to reduce the capacity temporarily. Even after successfully holding a donation event and delivered 400 cats and dogs to their new home, the shelters are already full again due to the high summer intake. LifeLine is looking for those who can't adopt animals to open up their hearts and homes to a shelter dog temporarily with a goal of placing 125 dogs in foster homes from July 28 through August 11. During that time, LifeLine will provide vet care, supplies, and support entirely.

This fostering process will help reduce the overcrowding and opens up space for other animals to be saved. Overcrowded spaces might affect animals' stress levels in the long run. The temporary shelter will help animals avoid this mental pressure and help their personalities shine in open spaces, and hopes this will allow temporary adopters to see what the animals are actually like in homes and allows quicker adoptions.

“While it may be difficult to say goodbye initially, seeing the pup find a home and the satisfaction you’ll get from knowing that you saved their life will make it all worth it,” says Michelle as LifeLine Fulton County Animal Services Foster Supervisor.

Everyone who is interested to participate in the program can register their homes at LifeLineAnimal.org/foster-dogs or visit LifeLine's official website for further information.

