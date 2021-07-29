Georgia Gwinnett College contributes over $508 million to the economy of Gwinnett County

Unsplash

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Georgia Gwinnett College had contributed over $508 million to the economy of Gwinnett County and the Atlanta metropolitan area throughout the fiscal year of 2020.

The University System of Georgia released the data on July 19 in an economic impact study, which can be found here.

GGC has resulted in around $4.8 billion in total economic impact since the university has been included in the study.

“GGC continues to be a significant contributor to the economy of Gwinnett County and the surrounding region,” said Dr. Jann L. Joseph, GGC’s president. “As the county grows, GGC is excited to be part of that growth.”

The 2021 report showed that GGC had created 3,834 jobs, of which 799 are on the college while 3,035 are in the community. Currently, GGC has over 9,000 alumni living, working and serving in Gwinnett County, Georgia and beyond.

“With each graduating class, GGC’s full impact is expressed in important ways throughout the region and beyond,” Joseph said. “Our alumni are our true legacy.”

This study was commissioned by the USG and conducted by the University of Georgia’s Selig Center for Economic Growth at the Terry College of Business. The study analyzed data gathered from July 1, 2019, until June 30, 2020, in order to measure USG’s economic impact on the nation.

The nationwide economic impact of the USG in the 2020 fiscal year includes $18.6 billion in output, $12.7 billion in gross regional product, $8.8 billion in income and 155,010 full and part-time jobs.

