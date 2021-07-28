Atlanta launched Mass Notification for faster alerts

ATLANTA, GA—The government of Atlanta has launched a new Mass Notification, namely NotifyATL, to help residents receive faster information. NotifyATL is the city of Atlanta emergency alert system that will fasten the information dissemination within the city.

This system will help everyone receive faster, potential safety hazard or concern information, household utility notifications, road closure alerts, missing person, weather, and evacuations of buildings or neighborhoods, as well as community events and crime alerts.

This system works to make sure that the registered residents will receive the requested information. Additional information will be needed to specify the information and alerts. The information is protected and will not be used for any other purpose.

NotifyATL can be accessed using their official website and installed on the mobile phone. Everyone will be granted flexibility on how and where the information will be delivered. The information that will be received is time-sensitive, via several methods that can be chosen, including SMS texts, voice messages on your smartphone, home, or business phones, email, and more.

Residents who have already signed up and input their information will receive a message on the voice or text communication methods that they have registered. If the residents request a specific notification, they should confirm that they have received the message and will not be contacted by any subsequent methods regarding that particular notification. If they do not confirm, the system will continue to attempt to reach them at all of the contact paths that they have registered.

Everyone who wants to use this system is suggested to sign up to NotifyATL's official website or text NotifyATL to 888777.

