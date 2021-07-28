Atlanta's Plan to Develop Housing Near MARTA Stations

Kirill Ermakov/Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA— The City of Atlanta released a proposal to use land with the size more than 1,800 parcels. The City plans to build houses, duplexes, apartment, condos and small multifunction buildings that can be used by the residents.

This proposal was made to support the construction of apartment buildings near some MARTA rail stations.

An example was chosen in random from the list included in the legislation (21-O-0455). The house was located within walking distance near the Inman Park and Reynold Station.

The proposal stated that the chosen land would shift function, and eligible for structures up to four stories high that will be used for apartments, condos and lofts. These buildings will help raise the number of dwellings in the city, which fulfill the purpose of this program.

Another parcel, at 1021 Euclid Ave, includes a lot of 7,304, square feet, or 0.17 acres. Those houses were first established in 1920, and then rebuilt in 2015. The place has 3,513 square feet of living area.

The rebuilt property was sold for $1.25 million in 2018, according to Fulton County tax records.

On July 6, Amir Farokhi, Atlanta City Council member, introduced the proposal to promote housing density near MARTA stations. The plan was not to relocate the property, but a required step to enable construction of an apartment building on land that now functioned to build a house.

The proposal was aimed to build a legal foundation to rezone denser property development by altering the city’s document that has guide to land usage in the city under the 2016 Comprehensive Development Plan.

