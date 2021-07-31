Fundraising for the University of Georgia reached $205.2 Million for the 2021 Fiscal Year

ATLANTA, GA — the University of Georgia raised $205.2 million in the fiscal year of 2021, and this number came from a total of 69,573 donors.

UGA President Jere W. Morehead said with the pandemic situation going on, this high level of support from all the donors is truly inspiring. This support will be really helpful for both students and the university, especially in facing challenges during the pandemic.

Vice president for development and alumni relations Kelly Kerner also said the unpredictable success in fundraising this fiscal year shows a strong commitment of UGA alumni, donors, and friends in helping UGA’s mission, students, faculty.

The participation rate from alumni has even increased from 12.8% in the fiscal year of 2020 to 15.2%.

The impact of donor support can be seen in several significant strides made by UGA over the past year, including the creation of new, permanent, and robust support for UGA Honors students, helped the John H. “Johnny” Isakson Chair for Parkinson’s Research to bring internationally renowned researcher in the field, Anumantha Kanthasamy, and supported UGA Innovation Hub as an innovation district for faculty, students, and community members.

Some of the donors in the fiscal year of 2021 are also used to support students with financial needs by giving need-based scholarships and special on-campus support through the Georgia Commitment Scholarship or GCS program. This scholarship has grown to include 600 scholarships and reached nearly $90 million in new commitments to need-based aid.

Aside from high-dollar donations, there are also various small donations of $100 or less from UGA supporters. Both big and small donations will help UGA to improve in various ways.

