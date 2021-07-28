Blank Family Foundation Atlanta announces two additions to its leadership team

Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA — A private foundation in Atlanta, the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation recently welcomed Margaret Connelly and Kelley Gulley to its board.

Connely will serve as acting managing director for founder initiatives, while Gulley will join the foundation as chief of staff.

“The amount of experience these two women are bringing will add tremendous expertise and wisdom to our team which will be so valuable as we look to significantly accelerate our giving and impact,” said Fay Twersky, President, The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation.

Connely, a graduate of Syracuse University, has 30 years of experience in working and supporting the nonprofit as well as philanthropy sectors such as United Way of Metropolitan Atlanta, Park Pride and the Eplan Group and Coxe Curry & Associates. She has worked for the foundation in the past as well.

She will oversee the foundation’s personal giving, including legacy grantmaking, veterans and military work, the Westside transformation work and the Blank Family of Businesses’ Associate-Led Giving committees.

Gulley, a graduate of the University of Phoenix, joins the foundation with 33 years of experience in community and youth development and workforce development. She is also well-experienced in building capacity in the nonprofit sector and driving initiatives that engage communities of color.

She has spent five years in the James Irvine Foundation. She led their Better Careers initiative as well as serving on its impact, assessment and learning team.

As the foundation’s chief of staff, Gulley will manage board operations, perform a pivotal role in founder projects, serve as an associate liaison and help direct the foundation’s diversity, equity and inclusion work.

