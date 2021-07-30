Rockdale County Board of Elections seeks at-large board member

Unsplash

ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA — The Rockdale County Board of Elections and Registration is currently seeking a new at-large board member. The member will also serve as its board chair.

The board comprises three members with two partisan members from each political party who then appoint a third at-large member. The chosen at-large board member will serve a two-year term ending June 30, 2023.

The board member will be responsible for supervising county elections, discussing and deciding matters pertaining to election policies, as well as maintaining ongoing communication with the public. They will not be involved in the Elections Office's day-to-day operations or administrative decisions.

The candidate must meet several requirements to be eligible. They must be a registered voter and resident of Rockdale County and do not hold or be a candidate for any elected office in any level of government during their board term. They must be available to attend regular monthly board meetings.

Furthermore, the candidate must not serve as treasurer or campaign manager for any candidate seeking elected office. They also must not have an affiliation with or hold any level of office with any political party.

Application packets are available on the Board of Elections and Voter Registration web page. They can also be picked up in person at the Board of Elections and Voter Registration Office, 1261 Commercial Drive SW Suite B Conyers, GA 30094.

The deadline to apply is Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

If you have any questions, please contact Cynthia Willingham at 770-278-7333 or email here

