Georgia State University is successful in making a new yearly fundraising record as it reached $66.7 million on June 30

ATLANTA, GA — Georgia State University’s fundraising reached no less than $66.7 million on June 30, which marks its new record after previously reaching $51.2 million in 2017.

The vice president of advancement and president of the Georgia State Foundation, Jay Kahn, said this remarkable fundraising in a pandemic year can be made because of the generosity of all supporters, including individual donors and Georgia State University’s corporate and foundation partners.

“We’re grateful for their trust in The State Way and the importance they place on Georgia State’s institution-wide commitment to serving the diverse needs of our more than 54,000 students,” he said.

With the donor contributions, Georgia State was able to help many students with food and housing insecurity, tuition shortfalls, transportation issues and other problems as the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Several foundations highlighted for their major gifts include the Woodruff Foundation, Kresge Foundation, A. James & Alice B. Clark Foundation, and Truist Foundation. All of them were given to the National Institute for Student Success and the Student Success Center building project.

The Student Success Center will be used as the headquarters for the National Institute for Student Success, which will also contain a one-stop hub for the university’s nationally recognized student success services.

In the last fiscal year to boost scholarship at Georgia State, Donors also used The State Way Match program of Georgia State Foundation to establish 44 scholarship grants. The program offered dollar-for-dollar matching funds from a $10 million pool allocated by the Foundation.

All financial aid for students will not only help them overcome their significant financial problems, but also will help them continue their degree.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.