Atlanta's recommended restaurants with culinary diversity

ATLANTA, GA — We have compiled several of the most authentic restaurants across Georgia that have culinary diversity in them.

Restaurants are constructing patios in parking lots, installing takeout windows or outdoor kitchens, expanding their menus to include robust to-go options, and starting new side companies.

With all of these considerations in mind, this list includes old Atlanta favorites, restaurants with devoted followings, and eateries that are truly rising to the difficulties posed by the health crisis.

Some of the restaurants listed below have also been open for at least six months and were chosen to highlight not just the changes brought on by the pandemic, but also to appropriately display Atlanta's outstanding culinary diversity:

1. Heirloom Market BBQ

Taylor and Lee's Southern-Korean BBQ restaurant serves a spicy Korean pork sandwich with chopped rib meat marinated in fermented chili sauce, kimchi, coleslaw, black sesame seeds and sliced scallion. With a side of Brunswick stew or collards, this sandwich is a must-try.

2. Bacchanalia

Bacchanalia, a two-decade-old fine-dining icon, and its enormous tasting menu are better than ever. The iconic crab fritter, Maine lobster with caviar and brioche, and a rotating selection of in-season dinners and desserts are still on the menu. Cocktails, a glass of wine and the a la carte menu are available in the bar. The restaurant also offers a rich four-course takeout, main menu, and desserts.

3. Twisted Soul Cookhouse & Pours

Twisted Soul Cookhouse and Pours in Westside brings together chef and owner Deborah VanTrece, and chef de cuisine Robert Butts to create some of the South's most beloved foods. The menu and service are inspired by VanTrece's global travels and her three decades of professional cooking experience, with Butts pushing the boundaries even further with his dishes effortlessly balancing informal and fine dining.

4. K & K Soul Food

Apart from the fact that K & K has been there for almost forty years, the restaurant can acknowledge its exceptional menu variety for the community's continuing support. Red sausage links, pork chops, chicken or beef sausage, country-fried steak or straight-up fatback can all be found on the menu. There are a few booths in this modest, deep-Westside diner, which has brick-tiled floors and a 3D painting.

5. Miller Union

Fresh Southern cuisine by James Beard Award-winning chef Steven Satterfield is simple, elegant, and full of seasonal, locally grown veggies. The restaurant also serves up some of the greatest vegetable dishes in town, as well as a fantastic wine list. For the first time ever during the pandemic, Satterfield and his team of cooks offered takeout from the restaurant, allowing customers to enjoy the Miller Union flavor at home.

