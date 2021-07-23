Temple of Prayer FWC holds Fairburn Back to School Giveaway

Fairburn Government/official website

FAIRBURN, GA - Temple of Prayer Family Worship Cathedral, or known as Temple of Prayer FWC, will held a Back to School Giveaway event on Saturday, July 24. This project is in collaboration with The Late Mother Bertha Swann and The KIDDS Dance Project.

Temple of Prayer FWC is a growing Christian ministry located in Fairburn, GA, under the guidance of Bishop Aaron B. Lackey, Sr. This organization also takes a role as the international headquarters church of United Churches of God in Christ, with churches all over the world. This church organization's ministerial mission is to exemplify holiness with a standard of excellence, with a day-to-day mission to save, heal, equip, and evangelize.

Fairburn government highly appreciates this event since it might help local students' social and welfare. The local government also acts in socializing and communicating the event to the public.

The school supplies in stock are dedicated to Pre-K to grade 12 students. There are several kinds of school equipment that will be distributed from school stationaries, general equipment, and school uniforms. There will be free COVID-19 vaccinations during the event. The participants are expected to come early since there will be limited stocks available.

The event will be held at 161 Senoia Road, Fairburn, GA 30213 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Participants are not required to register before attending, but the students are mandatory to be present during the event. For more information, everyone who wants to participate can contact the Temple of Prayer FWC administrator at admin@templeofprayerchurch.org or call at (770) 969-5126.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.