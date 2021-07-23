Georgia's Cutest Pet Contest is open for your pets to shine

Undine Tackmann/Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA—Atlanta Humane Society, or as known as AHS, is a no-kill shelter in Atlanta that is dedicated to providing sheltering and adoption, veterinary care, and community outreach. As the oldest charity in the region that has been operating for 148 years, AHS consistently holding various events and projects to support animals' welfare.

One of the projects that they are currently on is Georgia's Cutest Pet Contest. This project is in collaboration with Redtail and is dedicated not only as a pet contest but also as fundraising to support animals in need.

The contest will be held online on the AHS website until July 30. The qualified kind to be registered is not limited by breed or any other restriction. There are also several options for voters or pet owners to participate in donations activities during the contest. Everyone in Georgia is eligible to apply for their pets and vote for any cute animals that have been listed on AHS's official website.

There are numerous prizes for many categories. The first price will be placed as the coveted pet-of-the-month placement received 6 months worth of Purina pet food for their pet, 6 months worth of flea and tick preventive treatment, 5 free copies of the 2022 AHS pet calendar, and VCA Animal Hospitals prize basket. The first 200 entries will receive guaranteed placement in the 2022 AHS Pet Calendar and the top four entries will receive coveted pet-of-the-month placements in the 2022 AHS Pet Calendar. After the contest is over, all prizes will be sent within 30 days of the contest ending.

AHS hopes that this contest will strengthen the relationship between humans and animals, minimize the case of cruelty, neglect, and displacement.

