Disaster Recovery Manager: Job vacancy at the Fulton County Government

Wade Austin Ellis/Unsplash

FULTON COUNTY, GA - Fulton County Government is looking for a Disaster Recovery Manager to support the Information Technology Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity plans and operations for Fulton County.

The Disaster Recovery Manager's responsibilities include designing a countywide Information Technology Disaster Recovery, department-specific SLAs, and OLAs. This position is also responsible for developing contingency plans and implementing crisis management for the Fulton County region.

This position requires a candidate with a bachelor's degree in Business, Information Technology, Information Systems, Computer Science, or a related field with a minimum of five years of experience in disaster recovery and experience with implementing or maintaining disaster recovery solutions.

The Fulton County Government will not discriminate against people based on race, color, religion, national origin, gender, age, genetics, disability, or sexual orientation. However, candidates with strong communication and collaboration skills are more preferred since they will work with other departments and stakeholders.

Candidates must possess and maintain a valid Georgia driver's license. Having certifications in DR Coordination/Management such as Certified Business Continuity Manager (CBCM) and the Certified Disaster Recovery Engineer (C/DRE) CBCI. EC- Council Disaster Recovery Professional will be an advantage.

The submitted application documents must prove that the applicant possesses the minimum knowledge, skills, education, and experience listed to be rated as qualified. If selected, an official, accredited college transcript is required, at the time of employment, for all degrees/course work used to qualify for this position.

Additional information will not be accepted after applications are received by the Department of Human Resources. This position is open until July 30. For more information, visit Fulton County's official website.

