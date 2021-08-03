Fulton County is looking for a Court Accountant Manager

Wade Austin Ellis/Unsplash

FULTON COUNTY, GA - Fulton County Government is opening the position of Court Accountant Manager. The Court Accountant Manager supports administrative and supervisory work in the management of departmental accounting functions for all day-to-day operations.

The manager will be responsible for managing daily accounting operations, monitoring internal and external auditors, and serving as a liaison to other County departments and agencies regarding accounting-related issues. This position also requires answering questions and provides information upon request related to government policies and procedures.

On several occasions, the court accountant manager will provide technical assistance to other divisions and departments concerning accounting-related issues.

The candidates must possess a bachelor's degree in accounting, finance, or a related field with a minimum of five years of experience in government accounting. A valid license as a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) issued by the State of Georgia is required.

Candidates are also expected to have the ability to use data utilization and software to research legal issues, organize and analyze information, prepare reports, and create and deliver effective presentations.

Several tasks might require the ability to exert light physical effort in sedentary to light work, but which may involve some lifting, carrying, pushing and/or pulling of objects and of lightweight materials. This position may also involve extended periods of time at a keyboard or workstation.

All individuals will have the same opportunity to apply without discrimination against people based on race, color, religion, national origin, gender, age, genetics, disability, or sexual orientation.

For more information on wages, please visit Fulton County's official website.

