Gwinnett County Public Library is giving passes to Zoo Atlanta and Park for the summer

Ryan John/Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA - Gwinnett County Public Library gives special passes to Zoo Atlanta and Park for budget-friendly summer days.

The Georgia Public Library Service (GPLS) is in partnership with the Georgia Environmental Facilities Authority (GEFA). This partnership is aimed to help Georgia "Go Green".

Library customers can now access a one-week pass of free admission for four people in visiting local attractions during summer. To have the special pass, library customers should place a hold on the pass of their destination choice. Customers also should bring the pass and check-out receipt during their visit and while seeking admission.

Below are the places that you can get a pass from The Georgia Public Library Service (GPLS):

1. Zoo Atlanta

A trip to a zoo may cost a lot for families, it depends on the age of the people and the package they choose. The pass, given by The Georgia Public Library, let three people enter the zoo for free. The pass is available with the basic first-come-first-serve model. To find more information about this pass, you can visit the Zoo Atlanta website.

2. Georgia State Parks and Historic Sites Park

The Georgia State Parks and Historic Site Park includes Tallulah Gorge in Tallulah Falls or Cloudland Canyon in Rising Fawn. With the pass given by The Georgia Public Library, you can go hiking with trails to the waterfall for free.

3. Go Fish Education Center

The Georgia Public Library gives a family pass to visit Go Fish Education Center in Perry, Georgia. This allows library customers to have the experience of seeing wildlife exhibits or alligators, and to have family trout fishing in their place.

4. Chattahoochee Nature Center

The Georgia Public Library provides a pass to Chattahoochee Nature Center to go for a hike in various trails. They will be able to go through the native plant garden or butterfly garden. They will be able to explore the river by renting canoes and kayaks as well.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.