Georgia Power gives an investment worth $500,000

Unsplash

Georgia Power announced on June 30 an investment worth $500,000. The investment was provided by the Georgia Power Foundation with the Georgia Justice Project (GJP) as a recipient.

The funding aims to help remove barriers to employment and housing, as well as open other chances for those with records who are working to be productive citizens.

"We are proud to support this initiative that will help citizens working hard to be self-sufficient," said senior vice president of Georgia Power and president and CEO of the Georgia Power Foundation, Mike Anderson.

"Our commitment to this important work and GJP's efforts, are critical because this is one way that we can make a real impact to help both individuals and our state. As part of our $75 million commitment over the next five-years, it aligns with our goals to assist with education equity, criminal justice and economic empowerment," added Anderson.

The attempt support extending direct service programs that include implementation of Georgia's new "expungement law," SB 288. The law has passed both the Georgia House and Senate unanimously.

The new law widens access to criminal record restriction as well as sealing to assist in resolving hindrances to success for about 1.5 million Georgians who currently have access to record restriction for the first time.

Georgia Power's fund will support GJP's efforts to perform a multipronged campaign that includes direct service, education as well as outreach, and policy expansion in order to rise the effectiveness of the new law.

"This grant will help Georgia Justice Project ensure effective implementation of Georgia's newly expanded criminal records law by bringing services directly to communities," said Legal Director of Georgia Justice Project, Brenda Smeeton.

"As of January this year, many rehabilitated Georgians are now eligible to seal a conviction history to remove barriers to employment, housing and other opportunities, but a new law is only effective if the people who need it most can access it, and this grant will allow us to host expungement desks and events around the state. Our sincere gratitude to Georgia Power for supporting this effort," added Smeeton.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.