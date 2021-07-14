Georgia Power partners with the City of Atlanta on the installation of 10,000 energy efficient streetlights

Unsplash

ATLANTA- Georgia Power has partnered with the City of Atlanta. The partnership aims to increase the city's streetlight footprint by 10,000 lights, as well as upgrading another lighting. The upgrade has a focus on areas that have high rates of traffic accidents and crime.

"Through this partnership with the City of Atlanta, Georgia Power is dedicated to providing energy efficient solutions to improve visibility and safety in our communities," said senior vice president of Region External Affairs & Community Engagement at Georgia Power, Bentina Terry.

"As a committed partner, we are working to help implement solutions that benefit both our citizens and our city," added Terry.

Improved lighting and good quality for outdoor lighting have many benefits, such as increased safety as well as security.

The City of Atlanta is expected to see a 60% reduction in its energy usage and to reduce the carbon footprints that happen every year by around 2,000 tons with the addition of energy-efficient LED lights and conversion of several older lights.

Under the "One Atlanta – Light Up the Night" initiative, there will be streetlight inventory and assessment hold by the City of Atlanta's Department of Transportation (ATL DOT) together with a group of industrial engineering students from Georgia Tech earlier this year. This process will last for six months.

In addition, the team has assessed the City's existing streetlight footprint and identified where additional streetlights are most needed, according to crime rates, crash rates, as well as existing lighting coverage. This action was part of the inventory.

"The City of Atlanta is proud to partner with Georgia Power to invest in streetlights to help keep our communities safe. We anticipate that this significant lighting investment will help reduce crime and accidents," said Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.